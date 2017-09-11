Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate
Monday, 04.03.2019, 16:08
Estonia: Avg price of Tallinn apartments up 2.6 pct on year in February
Compared to January 2019, the average price decreased 1.7%. The median price of apartments in the capital city rose 2.1% on year to 1,814 euros in February, but declined by 3.3% compared with January 2019, figures available from the Land Board show.
During the month, 674 apartments in Tallinn changed hands and the combined value of the transactions was 74.7 mln euros.
In the same month last year, transactions numbered 771 and their total value was 83.6 mln euros. In January 2019, 756 transactions were made in Tallinn totaling 84.1 mln euros.
Across Estonia, excluding Tallinn, the average price of apartments climbed 8.9% year on year to 791 euros per square meter. Compared to the month before, the average price saw a 5.5% increase.
The median price of apartments outside Tallinn rose 20% on year to 629 euros in February and was up 11.9% compared to January 2019.
The number of transactions outside Tallinn was 889 and the total value of the transactions was 44.1 mln euros in February 2019. In February 2018, apartments outside Tallinn changed hands in 936 transactions and the total value of the transactions was 42.8 mln euros.
Figures available from the Estonian Land Board may change when data is adjusted.
