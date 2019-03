Drug wholesalers raise sales in Latvia by 14.4% in January

In January 2019, drug wholesalers sold EUR 38.8 million (including VAT) worth of medicines in Latvia in what was an increase of 14.4% against the same period a year ago, according to the data of the State Agency of Medicines informed LETA.

Compared to December 2018, the drug wholesalers saw their sales in Latvia drop 5.3% in January.





In January 2019, the drug wholesalers sold 4.59 packages of medicines in Latvia, with 4.14 mln packages of medicines sold to general drug stores for EUR 33.48 mln.





This past January, the drug wholesalers also exported EUR 12.74 mln worth of 507 various Latvian-registered medicines, up 8% against December, including 235 government-funded medicines.





The average wholsale price of a package of medications was EUR 8.37 in January 2019.