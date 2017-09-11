Floating solar units to be built at Lithuania's Kruonis hydro power plant

Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba (LEG), the electricity production arm of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija, is building a 380,000-euro pilot floating photovoltaic solar power plant in the upper reservoir of Lithuania's Kruonis Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant (PSHP), reported LETA/BNS.

If the project, which is the first of its kind in the Baltic countries, proves to be successful, plans call for covering the entire 300-hectare reservoir of the Kruonis plant with solar power modules with a total capacity of 200 to 250 megawatts in the future.





"Being the first of its kind in the region, this project provides us with a great possibility to become a leader in renewable energy technologies and promote Lithuania in the international R&D community," Dominykas Tuckus, director of infrastructure and development at Lietuvos Energija, said in a press release on Tuesday.





"Having evaluated the results of the pilot project, we will assess the idea of covering the whole 300 ha upper-reservoir of Kruonis PSHP with the floating solar power units," LEG's acting CEO, Darius Kucinas, said.





"The full-size power plant could reach approximately 200-250 MW, twice as much as the current capacity of the Kaunas Algirdas Brazauskas' hydropower plant," he said.





LEG is developing the pilot project jointly with Kaunas University of Technology (KTU).





In the first stage, an experimental solar plant with a capacity of 60 kilowatts (kW) is to be installed by 2021.





Experts estimate that if the Kruonis PSHP's upper reservoir were fully covered with floating solar power modules, it would generate enough electricity to meet the annual power needs of more than 120,000 households.