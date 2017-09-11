Cooperation, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 22.02.2019, 18:16
Latvia, Germany sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation of ports
BC, Riga, 22.02.2019.Print version
During his visit to Germany, Latvian Transport Ministry’s state secretary Kaspars Ozolins and Port of Hamburg chief executive officer Ingo Egloff today signed a memorandum of understanding to promote closer cooperation among Latvian and German ports, BC learned from the ministry.
The memorandum provides for development of integrated sea and rail transport corridor between Europe and Asia in order to attract new cargo flows. Also, exchange of experience in introduction of latest technologies, logistics services and production development will be promoted.
Ozolins also met with state and municipal officials to discuss cooperation in transport and logistics, as well as business representatives from Hamburg and Luebeck ports.
A round table discussion among Latvian and German business representatives presented Latvia’s offer in post transit and logistics.
Ozolins’ visit was held during the visit of Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis to Germany.
Other articles:
- 22.02.2019 Estonia has the lowest shares of energy from renewable sources in transport in EU
- 22.02.2019 In 2018, 64.5% of population in Latvia were employed
- 22.02.2019 Modern EU industrial policy: EU’s assistance to the Baltics States growth
- 22.02.2019 Latvian budget revenue in January 2.5% higher than target
- 22.02.2019 Опрос: в Латвии 41% детей рождается вне брака
- 22.02.2019 В Латвии собрано налогов на 2,5% больше запланированног
- 22.02.2019 Иванс: хватит повторять, что все плохо - Латвия многого добилась за эти годы!
- 22.02.2019 Латвия - лидер Балтии по ограничению наличных денег
- 22.02.2019 Финская Supermetrics учредила компанию в Вильнюсе
- 22.02.2019 Kitron posts almost EUR 150 mln in revenue in Lithuania