Latvia, Germany sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation of ports

During his visit to Germany, Latvian Transport Ministry’s state secretary Kaspars Ozolins and Port of Hamburg chief executive officer Ingo Egloff today signed a memorandum of understanding to promote closer cooperation among Latvian and German ports, BC learned from the ministry.

The memorandum provides for development of integrated sea and rail transport corridor between Europe and Asia in order to attract new cargo flows. Also, exchange of experience in introduction of latest technologies, logistics services and production development will be promoted.





Ozolins also met with state and municipal officials to discuss cooperation in transport and logistics, as well as business representatives from Hamburg and Luebeck ports.





A round table discussion among Latvian and German business representatives presented Latvia’s offer in post transit and logistics.





Ozolins’ visit was held during the visit of Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis to Germany.