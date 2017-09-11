Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 21.02.2019, 16:09
Lithuanian Railways set to purchase rails from Latvia, Austria for EUR 36.5 mln
Preliminary contracts with the winning bidders – Sigmen and Voestalpine VAE Legetecha, a joint venture of Voestalpine and LG that manufactures railroad switches – were
signed last December, according to information on Lithuania's central public
procurement website.
"Rails are being purchased for scheduled track repairs
and routine maintenance to ensure safe and uninterrupted passenger and freight
train traffic," Arvydas Dveilys,
director of the Operation Department at LG's Railway Infrastructure
Directorate, told.
The state railway operator plans to replace worn rails on
various railway sections, he added.
The duration of the contracts is two years, with an option
to extend them for another two years.
Sigmen has been
supplying rails to LG since 2016. The Latvian company was awarded contracts
worth 2.1 mln euros in 2016, 2.7 mln euros in 2017 and 7.3 mln euros in 2018.
- 21.02.2019 Number of tourists visiting Jurmala increases 17% in 2018
- 21.02.2019 British fintech company Revolut to expand in Estonia
- 21.02.2019 Объем грузоперевозок по инфраструктуре Eesti Raudtee в январе сократился на 6,7%
- 21.02.2019 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai купит рельсы у латвийцев и австрийцев
- 21.02.2019 Количество туристов в Юрмале увеличилось на 17% в 2018 году
- 21.02.2019 Предприятие SIA Extron Baltic отмечено за стремительный рост в Рижском порту
- 21.02.2019 Freight handling by Estonian ports up 1.4% on year in January
- 21.02.2019 Transport in the Baltic States’ cities: reducing air pollution
- 20.02.2019 День теней на заводе IMMER Digital
- 20.02.2019 Президент Литвы лишила иммунитета 8 судей по подозрениям в коррупции