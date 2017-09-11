Lithuanian Railways set to purchase rails from Latvia, Austria for EUR 36.5 mln

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG) is planning to purchase 36.5 mln euros' worth of rails for track repairs this year and next year, with the first 11.5-mln-euros contract already signed with Latvia's rail supplier Sigmen, informed LETA/BNS.

Preliminary contracts with the winning bidders – Sigmen and Voestalpine VAE Legetecha, a joint venture of Voestalpine and LG that manufactures railroad switches – were signed last December, according to information on Lithuania's central public procurement website.





"Rails are being purchased for scheduled track repairs and routine maintenance to ensure safe and uninterrupted passenger and freight train traffic," Arvydas Dveilys, director of the Operation Department at LG's Railway Infrastructure Directorate, told.

The state railway operator plans to replace worn rails on various railway sections, he added.





The duration of the contracts is two years, with an option to extend them for another two years.





Sigmen has been supplying rails to LG since 2016. The Latvian company was awarded contracts worth 2.1 mln euros in 2016, 2.7 mln euros in 2017 and 7.3 mln euros in 2018.