Estonia, Financial Services, Good for Business, Innovations, Technology
Thursday, 21.02.2019, 16:10
British fintech company Revolut to expand in Estonia
Revolut announced that it reached 4 mln users, while the final million of users was achieved over a period of three months. In Estonia, Revolut has 12,000 users.
The company is planning to change its current strategy and establish offices in 19 European countries, each with 5-10 employees, who will be given autonomy to operate according to the needs of the local market.
"We can see that the time is right for a breakthrough. If we continue the old way, we will not be able to achieve new results, which is why we decided to review our strategy in order to achieve even greater growth. The current results are delightful and exceed all estimates, but we can see that this is only the top of the iceberg," Nikolay Storonsky, head of Revolut, said.
In the framework of the expansion, the company is also planning to expand its Baltic region team, which will operate in Vilnius in the future. Included in the team are a regional head of development responsible for growth in all three Baltic countries, a regional head of marketing, a public relations representative, a project manager for entrepreneurship development and a Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian community leader.
Established in London in July 2015, Revolut Ltd is a financial services and payments company that has raised 336 million U.S. dollars in investments and has approximately 4 mln clients.
