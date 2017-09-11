Good for Business, Industry, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Liepaja company iCotton invests EUR 5.7 mln in construction of new production facility
Construction of the new facility will begin in a month's
time and be completed next spring.
The new production facility will be located at 4A Pulvera
Street in Liepaja, not far from iCotton plant
and warehouse complex of 15,000 square meters in area. The new facility will
increase the total area of iCotton
complex to almost 25,000 square meters.
With the help of the new production facility, iCotton plans to raise its annual
turnover to EUR 30 mln, which is 30 percent more than in 2018.
"Increasing production capacity, use of energy
efficient solutions and modernization of the plant with the help of the latest
cotton fiber processing technology will allow iCotton to consolidate its market positions in the Baltics and
Europe. Already now, 40% of our products are exported to European
countries," said iCotton CEO Sergejs Binkovskis.
iCotton at the
moment employs 146 workers, almost 95% of products made by the company
are exported. iCotton's main markets
are the Baltic countries, Russia and Ukraine, and its products are also
exported to Scandinavian countries, Poland, Uzbekistan, China, Vietnam, France,
Italy, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.
iCotton, founded
in 2013, is one of the largest producers of cotton products, wet wipes, and
hygiene products in the European Union and C.I.S. countries with some of the
most modern production facilities in Europe.
According to Firmas.lv,
98.16% of iCotton shares belong to
Russian citizen Maralbek Gabdsatarov
and 1.84% to Dmitry Renev, also a
citizen of Russia.
The company's share capital is EUR 8.15 mln, it posted EUR
18.696 mln in turnover and EUR 6.715 mln in profit in 2017.
