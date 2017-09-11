Cryptocurrency platform Blockchain opens office in Vilnius

Global cryptocurrency platform Blockchain opened an office in Vilnius on Tuesday, with plans to hire several tens of employees by the end of the year, reported LETA/BNS.

After considering many cities across Europe, Blockchain chose Vilnius because it found "mature talents" in the "innovation-oriented city", Peter Smith, the firm's CEO and co-founder, said.





Blockchain is headquartered in London and also has offices in New York and San Francisco.





The Vilnius office will be its fifth office and will employ design, customer service and programming engineer teams.





Blockchain says it is the world's largest developer of software for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The company has more than 33 mln cryptocurrency wallet users in 160 countries.