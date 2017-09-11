Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 19.02.2019, 10:04
The Netherlands' Factris setting up specialized bank in Lithuania
Factris, the Amsterdam-based provider of factoring services, plans to launch a specialized bank and invest around 8 mln euros in Lithuania for the introduction of new technologies, improvement of its services and expansion of its factoring activities in the Lithuanian market.
Factris' Lithuanian team is already growing and is expected to hire at least 30 additional employees in the 18 months, Lithuania's investment-promoting agency.
According to Factris CEO Brian Reaves, the company was initially attracted by Lithuania because of country’s great attention to fintech and highly educated workforce. Factris was also motivated by the opportunity Lithuania offers to apply for a specialized banking license.
Factris provides working capital to SMEs throughout Europe by purchasing their unpaid invoices.
- 25.02.2019 Голландская Factris создаст в Литве специализированный банк
- 19.02.2019 Court cuts fine for Lithuania's Init for broadcasting Russia's RTR Planeta to EUR 50,000
- 19.02.2019 Версия: экс-глава KNAB под следствием из-за польской финансовой компании
- 19.02.2019 Пять мифов о хранении данных вне компьютера
- 19.02.2019 airBaltic carries 12% more passengers in January
- 18.02.2019 Latvian fuel sales up 1.4% in 2018
- 18.02.2019 Start-ups in Latvia have attracted investments of more than EUR 300 mln since 2012
- 18.02.2019 Estonia: LHV Pank acquires loan portfolio of Versobank AS for less money than announced
- 18.02.2019 Estonia: E-Piim to start building EUR 100 mln dairy processing plant in Paid
- 18.02.2019 Vilnius to invite architects to propose ideas for natl concert hall