airBaltic carries 12% more passengers in January

In January, Latvian airline airBaltic carried 260,383 or 12 percent more passengers than in the same period last year, the company reported.

In January 2019, airBaltic operated 4,386 flights or 13% more than in January 2018. The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic in January reached 85 percent. This means that more than 85 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.





“We are excited to start the year with great results and higher demand from passengers across the Baltic states. We are set to successfully continue our sustainable growth path in 2019, and continue to improve our network as well as product we offer our passengers.” said Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic.





As reported, airBaltic carried 4.136 mln passengers in 2018, an increase of 17% against a year before.





airBaltic operates flights from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius to more than 70 destinations.