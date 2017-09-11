Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Statistics
Latvian fuel sales up 1.4% in 2018
The amount of fuel sold in retail trade rose 1.8% and the
amount of fuel sold in wholesale increased 2.4%. Meanwhile, sales of market
fuel decreased 9.1% y-o-y and the amount of fuel used for own consumption and
other purposes dropped 14.5%.
The amount of fuel sold in 2018 included 943,910 tons of
diesel fuel, 164,598 tons of biogasoline, 103,259 tons of diesel fuel for
farmers, 69,415 tons of petroleum, 50,772 tons of car gas, 33,540 tons of fuel
gas, and 17,844 tons of gasoline.
In terms of product categories, sales volumes increased 2.8%
for diesel fuel, 22.2% for petroleum. Sales volumes dropped 0.5 for diesel fuel
for farmers, 14.5% for fuel gas, 3.8% for gasoline, 5.3% for car gas and 4% for
biogasoline.
Last year, 958,794 tons of fuel were sold in retail trade,
up 17,022 tons or 1.8% against 2017.
The amount of diesel fuel sold in retail trade increased by
29,207 tons or 4.3%, retail sales of gasoline fell by 809 tons or 4.7 %, and
retail sales of biogasoline dropped 6,784 tons or 4%.
In 2017, fuel sales in Latvia grew 6% against a year before
to 1.373 mln tons. This amount included 941,772 tons sold in retail trade, up
5.3% against 2016.
