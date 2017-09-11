Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 15.02.2019, 09:13
UK payments firm Earthport sets up unit in Vilnius
BC, Vilnius, 15.02.2019.Print version
Earthport, a UK-based cross-border payments firm that the world's credit card giants Visa and MasterCard are battling for, has registered a company in Lithuania, reported LETA/BNS.
The Vilnius-registered company is headed by Rosemary Faulkner and has an authorized share capital of 125,000 euros, according to the Center of Registers.
MasterCard in early February offered 265 mln euros for a 100% stake in Earthport and Visa last week raised its offer to 281 mln euros.
The two giants say the acquisition of Earthport, which offers a cheaper alternative to traditional payment system, would help them expand their cross-border payment networks.
Earthport, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange's secondary market, last year managed to trim its losses to 8.4 mln pounds (9.57 mln euros) as revenue increased by 5.2% to 31.9 mln pounds.
Other articles:
- 15.02.2019 Researchers in economics awarded €10 and €5 thousand from Bank of Lithuania
- 14.02.2019 Maxima Latvija retailer to invest up to EUR 50 mln in development this year
- 14.02.2019 Magnetic MRO's bonds admitted to First North market of Nasdaq Baltic
- 14.02.2019 Lithuania to hold May referendum on cutting number of MPs
- 14.02.2019 Nordic Council of Ministers contributes EUR 100,000 to Baltic Culture Fund
- 14.02.2019 Flywire, Red Dot Payment set up companies in Lithuania
- 14.02.2019 Estonian financial authority warns against Golden Circle Capital
- 14.02.2019 Elering signs agreement to launch joint gas market with Finland, Latvia
- 14.02.2019 Финляндия, Эстония и Латвия подписали договор о создании регионального газового рынка
- 14.02.2019 Swedish Eastnine purchases offices in S7 office complex in the CBD of Vilnius