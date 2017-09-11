Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 14.02.2019, 22:34
Maxima Latvija retailer to invest up to EUR 50 mln in development this year
Vilcmeiers said that Maxima Latvija plans to renovate about ten stores, and open new stores once or twice a month.
Maxima Latvija board member Kristine Aboltina said that 2019 will be more intense than the previous year. This year the company will work on operational excellence, improve customers’ shopping experience, purchase new technologies and develop food production.
Maxima Latvija board member Janis Vanags said that the company this year plans to strenthen the quality of food category and develop the world-level quality management.
As reported, Maxima Grupe, the largest retail group in the Baltics, plans to invest at least 600 million euros in reinforcing and expanding its chain and expansion over seven years.
Maxima Latvija turned over EUR 723.054 mln in 2017, up 4.2% against a year before, while the retailer’s profit grew 93.9% to EUR 23.224 mln.
Maxima Latvija is fully owned by Dutch-registered company Lincoln Land Erste B.V, according to Firmas.lv.
Maxima Latvija, founded in 2000, is one of the leading retail chains in Latvia. At present there are 161 Maxima stores across Latvia: three Maxima Express stores, 128 Maxima X stores, 24 Maxima XX supermarkets and six Maxima XXX hypermarkets.
- 14.02.2019 Elektrum will start selling natural gas to households in Latvia next week
- 14.02.2019 Flywire, Red Dot Payment set up companies in Lithuania
- 14.02.2019 Elering signs agreement to launch joint gas market with Finland, Latvia
- 14.02.2019 Riga City Council planning to shut down two schools and merge eight
- 14.02.2019 Финляндия, Эстония и Латвия подписали договор о создании регионального газового рынка
- 14.02.2019 Elektrum начнет предлагать природный газ домашним хозяйствам со следующей недели
- 14.02.2019 Swedish Eastnine purchases offices in S7 office complex in the CBD of Vilnius
- 14.02.2019 Flywire и Red Dot Payment учредили предприятия в Литве
- 14.02.2019 В Риге закроют две и объединят восемь школ
- 14.02.2019 Верховный суд Норвегии закрыл воды Шпицбергена для латвийских краболовов