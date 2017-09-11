Cargo, Good for Business, Latvia, Logistics, Railways, Transport
Thursday, 14.02.2019
Rail freight in Latvia up 3.6% in January
Freight transportation using the Latvian railway infrastructure amounted to 4.207 mln tons in the first month of this year, up 3.6% from the same period in 2018, the data of the Transport Ministry shows.
International cargo shipments by rail in January 2019 came to 4.12 mln tons, up 4.1% from January 2018, while domestic shipments dropped 15.8% to 87,100 tons.
Transit cargo carried by rail was at 3.881 million tons in the month of the year, up 5.3% from the same month a year ago. Import cargo carried by rail fell 7.9% to 222,300 tons, and export cargo was down 44.8% to 16,900 tons.
Shipping of rail cargo via Latvia’s ports was up 2.3% y-o-y to 3.315 mln tons and deliveries of transit cargo by land grew 27% to 566,100 tons.
A total of 49,26 mln tons of freight were shipped by rail in Latvia in 2018, up 12.5%,
