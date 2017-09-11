Number of flights in Lithuanian airspace rises 3.8% to 19,000 in January

The total number of flights handled in Lithuanian airspace rose by 3.8% in January compared with a year ago to 19,000 flights, Oro Navigacija (Air Navigation) said LETA/BNS.

Overflights, up by 3.4% y-o-y to 14,300, accounted for three-fourths of all flights, the state-owned air navigation service provider said.





The number of flights handed at Vilnius Airport rose by 1.8% to 3,500, making up 71.8 % of all flights serviced at Lithuanian airports.





Flight numbers rose by 17.1% to 774 at Kaunas Airport, by 15.6% to 313 at Siauliai Airport and by 10.7% to 289 at Palanga Airport.





The top five users of Lithuanian airspace last month were Russia's Aeroflot, Latvia's airBaltic, Finnair, Germany's' Lufthansa and Ireland's Ryanair, unchanged from a year ago.