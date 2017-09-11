Cargo, Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Transport
Wednesday, 13.02.2019, 22:10
Freeport of Riga raises cargo turnover 2.6% in January
The turnover of bulk cargo grew by 11 % year-on-year to
1.891 mln tons in January 2019, and reloading of general cargo rose by 7% to
667,400 tons. Meanwhile, liquid cargo fell 36% to 283,300 tons.
According to information provided by the port, coal still
dominated the port’s cargo structure, accounting for 36.2% of all cargo
reloaded in January 2019 (39% in 2018; 35% in 2017 and 35.9% in 2016). Handling
coal in Riga increased by 15.9 % year-on-year to 1.03 mln tons this January.
Containerized cargo accounted for 13% of the port’s total
cargo turnover in January, followed by timber with 11.6% and oil products with
9.8%. Compared to the same period last year, the turnover of oil products
shrank by 36.5% to 278,000 tons this January. Chemical cargo accounted for 7.9%
of total cargo turnover.
In 2018, the Freeport of Riga reloaded 36.432 mln tons of
cargo, up 8.2% against a year before. The port’s cargo turnover in January 2018
was 2.771 mln tons.
Riga is the largest port in Latvia by cargo turnover and
ship passenger numbers.
