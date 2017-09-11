Construction, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Railways, Transport
Ineco-Ardanuy bags EUR 322,000 contract to do Rail Baltica energy system study
Under the contract, which was signed on January 17, the consortium is to complete the study by the end of 2019, RB Rail, the Baltic joint venture responsible for the Rail Baltica project.
The energy subsystem study will include an assessment of power demand and distribution along the railway, an analysis of electricity suppliers, and the identification of the most effective energy subsystem procurement model, the company said.
The study is aimed at developing the most efficient energy system to ensure continuous railway operation, and at analyzing the system's environmental impact and ways of minimizing it, it said.
The Rail Baltica project for building a high-speed, European standard-gauge railway line from Tallinn to Lithuania's border to Poland is planned to be completed by 2026.
