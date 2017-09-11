Rigas Piensaimnieks dairy plans to invest EUR 1.004 million in specialized transport

igas Piensaimnieks dairy company, which is a part of Food Union group, plans to invest EUR 1.004 mln in specialized cargo transport with refrigerators, according to the information published on the internet website of Procurement Supervision Bureau writes LETA.

Scania Latvia won the tender and the price of the agreement is EUR 1.004 mln, excluding value added tax (VAT).





The investment project will be implemented with co-funding from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.





As reported, Rigas Piensaimnieks in 2017 generated EUR 33.532 mln in sales, up 2.7% from a year ago, while the company’s profit increased to EUR 5.919 mln.





Food Union is the largest dairy company in Latvia and the leading ice cream producer in the Baltic countries. Food Union Group is made up of three largest dairy companies and ice cream makers in Latvia – Rigas piena kombinats, Valmieras piens, and Rigas piensaimnieks, Estonia’s largest ice cream maker Premia, the leading Danish ice cream producer Premier Is and Danish ice cream distribution company Hjem Is, Norway’s ice cream company Isbjorn Is, Romanian ice cream maker Alpin57Lux, and ice cream company Ingman Ice Cream in Belarus.





The group’s key shareholder is Russian businessman Andrey Beskhmelnitsky.