Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.02.2019, 22:19
Rigas Piensaimnieks dairy plans to invest EUR 1.004 million in specialized transport
Scania Latvia won the tender and the price of the agreement is EUR 1.004 mln, excluding value added tax (VAT).
The investment project will be implemented with co-funding from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.
As reported, Rigas Piensaimnieks in 2017 generated EUR 33.532 mln in sales, up 2.7% from a year ago, while the company’s profit increased to EUR 5.919 mln.
Food Union is the largest dairy company in Latvia and the leading ice cream producer in the Baltic countries. Food Union Group is made up of three largest dairy companies and ice cream makers in Latvia – Rigas piena kombinats, Valmieras piens, and Rigas piensaimnieks, Estonia’s largest ice cream maker Premia, the leading Danish ice cream producer Premier Is and Danish ice cream distribution company Hjem Is, Norway’s ice cream company Isbjorn Is, Romanian ice cream maker Alpin57Lux, and ice cream company Ingman Ice Cream in Belarus.
The group’s key shareholder is Russian businessman Andrey Beskhmelnitsky.
- 13.02.2019 SAF Tehnika Group posts EUR 490,000 loss in six months of 2018/2018 FY
- 13.02.2019 Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga up 0.1% in January - association
- 13.02.2019 Латвия больше не финансовый центр, бум регистраций - в Литве,
- 13.02.2019 New Freeport of Riga Development Programme Provides for Expanded Port Operations
- 13.02.2019 Новая программа развития Рижского свободного порта предусматривает расширение его деятельности
- 13.02.2019 airBaltic в сотрудничестве с Mouzenidis Travel будет выполнять чартерные рейсы на Корфу
- 13.02.2019 Number of flights in Lithuanian airspace rises 3.8% to 19,000 in January
- 13.02.2019 Грузооборот Рижского порта в январе вырос на 2,6%
- 13.02.2019 Исследование: удельный вес теневой экономики в латвийской отрасли таксомоторных перевозок - не менее 80%
- 13.02.2019 Freeport of Riga raises cargo turnover 2.6% in January