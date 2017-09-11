Construction, Custom, Good for Business, Latvia, Russia, Transport
Reconstruction of Latvian-Russian border crossing Terehova to begin in April
11.02.2019.
Valsts Nekustamie Ipasumi (VNI, Public Properties), the state-owned company managing Latvia’s public properties, has awarded Monum company a contract for the reconstruction and modernization of the Latvian-Russian border crossing Terehova, with construction works scheduled to begin in April, VNI CEO Ronalds Neimanis told LETA.
The price of the construction contract is approximately EUR 6 mln. At the end of last year, a construction monitoring agreement was signed with Isliena V company on the project’ supervision for EUR 129,336.
The first stage of the project will include the development of the basic infrastructure necessary for boarder and customs control at the busiest crossing on the Latvian-Russian border.
The construction works at the Terehova border crossing in Zalesje municipality in the eastern Latvian region of Zilupe are scheduled for completion in late 2020. The design project has been worked out by Rem Pro.
