Number of air passengers on Tartu-Helsinki route drops 12% on year

A total of 1,871 passengers flew on the Tartu-Helsinki route in January, 12.1%t less than in January 2017, reported LETA/BNS.

It has to be taken into consideration that in January 2017 Finnish carrier Finnair still operated seven weekly flights between the second largest city of Estonia and the capital of Finland and the number of flights operated during the month was 60, with the number of passengers totaling 2,129. The number of weekly flights was cut to six in spring 2018, and in January 2019 flights numbered 52, spokespeople for the airport told.





The average number of passengers per departure meanwhile grew by one from 35 in January 2018 to 36 in January this year.





During 2018, 25,530 passengers used the Tartu-Helsinki service operated by Finnair, slightly over 10% less than in 2017.





The airport said that the number of flights and departure times will not change this year and no services to new destinations are planned.