Baltic, Good for Business, Investments, Real Estate, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 06.02.2019, 16:52
Lithuania's Maxima Grupe set to invest EUR 600 mln in expansion by 2025
"Last year we took several important steps with an eye to active expansion: we acquired and integrated retail chains in Poland, and also were among the first in the region in issuing 300-mln-euro bonds.That's a firm basis for pursuing further international expansion," he added.
Along with internal changes, the group plans to invest almost 100 mln euros annually, or at least 600 mln euros in total, with the money to go toward strengthening the network of stores in existing and new markets and developing new sales channels.
The group targets annual revenue growth of 7%.
This year, Maxima Grupe plans to open 120 to 140 new stores in five markets, mostly in Poland. It currently has around 1,060 stores.
The group posted 2.806 bn euros in consolidated revenue for 2017, up 4.25 from 2016. Its net profit more than doubled to 75 mln euros.
Maxima Grupe is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba Group, which is controlled by Nerijus Numavicius.
- 06.02.2019 Мэр Риги «попал» под трамвай
- 06.02.2019 Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route down 11.3% in January
- 06.02.2019 Lithuania posts lowest electricity market price in Baltics
- 06.02.2019 Premium subscription by Coface credit risk insurer grows 20% in Baltics in 2018
- 06.02.2019 Перевалка грузов на Ventspils nafta terminals увеличилась на 4%
- 05.02.2019 Volume of retail trade down by 1.6% in euro area
- 05.02.2019 Elektrum Lietuva: Потепление снизило цену на электроэнергию в Литве
- 05.02.2019 Пассажиропоток на паромах Tallink Рига-Стокгольм вырос в январе на 11,3%
- 05.02.2019 Случай кори на пароме Tallink: возможна эпидемия
- 05.02.2019 Пасссажиропоток в Таллиннском аэропорту вырос на 17% в январе