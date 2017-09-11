Finland's Supermetrics to set up office, create up to 100 jobs in Vilnius

Finland's marketing technology company Supermetrics is setting up an office in Vilnius, with plans to hire between 50 and 100 people in the Lithuanian capital within the next three years, informed Invest Lithuania.

The Finnish company is set to open its first office outside Finland in Vilnius this month, Invest Lithuania said in a press release on Tuesday.





The government's investment promotion agency quoted Supermetrics CEO Mikael Thuneberg as saying they chose Vilnius due to "a pool of skilled PHP developers, a market that is not too saturated, and a location that is culturally close to the company’s Finnish origins".





Founded in Helsinki in 2013, Supermetrics has a staff of 40 people. The company's customers include Warner Bros, Dyson, BBC and Nestle, and it is a Google technology partner, working closely with many of the company’s product teams.



