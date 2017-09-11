Baltic, Good for Business, Port, Transport
The Port of Gdansk with a historic annual record
The Port of Gdansk Authority ended 2017 with
- Last year, our contractors transhipped
The Port recorded particularly high growth in coal. 7.2 mln tonnes of coal were transhipped, 41% more than last year. The result for general cargo increased by more than 18% - 21.5 mln tonnes.
- As for containers alone, almost 20 mln tons were transhipped in the Port of Gdansk, which corresponds to annual growth of 21%. Last year, we transhipped approximately 87 thousand new commercial vehicles, 13% more than in 2017. Not only transhipments have been growing, but also the number of merchant ships entering the Port. "In 2018 we had 357 more arrivals than
The Port of Gdansk recorded further increase in transhipments in fuels area. Last year, 18% more of them were transhipped - 15.5 mln tonnes. The bulk cargo group (e.g. aggregates) closed the year with the result of 3.9 mln tonnes, which means that it was almost 14% better than in 2017.
As
- Our goal for 2019 is to advance to the third position. Currently, it is occupied by Russian Primorsk, where over 53 mln tonnes have been transhipped with
