Wizz Air to start flying from Tallinn to Kutaisi, Georgia, in August

The Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air is about to start operating flights between Tallinn and the western Georgian city of Kutaisi from Aug. 4, informed LETA/BNS.

"We have been working with the Georgian airport for a long time with that connection in mind, because we both have interest in that route. The new destination will give our passengers an opportunity to discover a new and exciting country whose history and culture lie very close to our heart. The hospitality of the people of Georgia is known extensively," said Tallinn Airport CCO Eero Pargmae.





Kutaisi is situated close to the valued holiday destination Batumi, Pargmae said, adding that tickets starting from 20 euros are already on sale.





Wizz Air, which entered the Estonian market in June 2018 and has established a significant presence here, will be flying to Kutaisi with an Airbus A320 twice a week, on Wednesdays and on Sundays.





At present, Wizz Air flies from Tallinn to Kiev and London three times week.





Wizz Air started business in 2004 and has since evolved as one of the most rapidly growing budget airlines in Europe, focusing on the Eastern European market and operating 600 routes out of 25 airports.





As at the end of January, 15 airlines operate regular flights from Tallinn.





The airport of Tallinn served three mln passengers in 2018, or on average 8,200 passengers and 60 flights a day.