Monday, 04.02.2019
Wizz Air to start flying from Tallinn to Kutaisi, Georgia, in August
"We have been working with the Georgian airport for a
long time with that connection in mind, because we both have interest in that
route. The new destination will give our passengers an opportunity to discover
a new and exciting country whose history and culture lie very close to our
heart. The hospitality of the people of Georgia is known extensively," said Tallinn Airport CCO Eero Pargmae.
Kutaisi is situated close to the valued holiday destination
Batumi, Pargmae said, adding that tickets starting from 20 euros are already on
sale.
Wizz Air, which
entered the Estonian market in June 2018 and has established a significant
presence here, will be flying to Kutaisi with an Airbus A320 twice a week, on
Wednesdays and on Sundays.
At present, Wizz Air
flies from Tallinn to Kiev and London three times week.
Wizz Air started
business in 2004 and has since evolved as one of the most rapidly growing
budget airlines in Europe, focusing on the Eastern European market and
operating 600 routes out of 25 airports.
As at the end of January, 15 airlines operate regular
flights from Tallinn.
The airport of Tallinn served three mln passengers in 2018,
or on average 8,200 passengers and 60 flights a day.
