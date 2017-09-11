Mediterranean Islands Kos and Menorca – New airBaltic’s Routes

Latvian airline airBaltic announces the adding of two more leisure destinations to its network for the summer season of 2019. Starting in May, airBaltic will perform scheduled flights to the Mediterranean islands of Kos (Greece) and Menorca (Spain). Altogether, airBaltic will launch at least 8 new routes this year.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “Demand for sunny leisure destinations is growing, and it is vital for us to have a great offer in place. By adding flights to Kos and Menorca, this summer our passengers will be able to choose among eight different Mediterranean islands among dozens of other sunny destinations across Europe and beyond.”





Flights to both of the new destinations will be performed once per week. Flights will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic will launch new direct routes from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv as well as Kos and Menorca. In addition, next summer airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen.



