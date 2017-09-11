Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Mediterranean Islands Kos and Menorca – New airBaltic’s Routes
Martin Gauss, CEO
of airBaltic:
“Demand for sunny leisure destinations is
growing, and it is vital for us to have a great offer in place. By adding
flights to Kos and Menorca, this summer our passengers will be able to choose
among eight different Mediterranean islands among dozens of other sunny
destinations across Europe and beyond.”
Flights to both of the new destinations will be performed once per week. Flights will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.
airBaltic serves over
70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of
destinations and convenient connections via Riga to
its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic
will launch new direct routes from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv as well
as Kos and Menorca. In addition, next summer
airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga,
Brussels and Copenhagen.
