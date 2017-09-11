Viada Baltija to invest over EUR 5 mln in its chain of fuel stations in 2019

This year, Viada Baltija plans to build three new fuel stations and three carwashes with the lava foam system, open three new concept stores, start selling fuel of a new brand and create an application for members of Viada Plus loyalty program.





Turlinskas informed that the Viada fuel station chain turned over EUR 165.5 mln in 2018, which was a 22.5% increase against 2017. The turnover increase was achieved thanks to more than EUR 5 mln invested in business development.





As he opened the new Viada fuel station at 135 Karla Ulmana Gatve, Riga, the company’s CEO said that investments will be made in modernization and expansion also this year, with the total value of investments planned for 2019 exceeding EUR 5 mln.





Viada Baltija was founded in 2015, and its share capital is EUR 535,500. According to information available at Firmas.lv, Viada Baltija closed 2017 with EUR 135.1 mln in turnover and a loss of EUR 227,742. Birute Paleicikiene is the company’s beneficial owner.



