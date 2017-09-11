Latvia's GDP up 5% in Q4 - provisional results

Flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows that, compared to the 4th quarter of 2017, in the 4th quarter of 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 5.0% (according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data).

Upward pressure on the GDP value was exerted by the output increase in construction (of 24%), industry (2%) and services (4%).





Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, GDP rose by 1.1% (according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data).







