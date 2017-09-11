Analytics, GDP, Good for Business, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 30.01.2019, 18:15
Latvia's GDP up 5% in Q4 - provisional results
Gita Ķiņķevska Quarterly National Accounts Section, 30.01.2019.Print version
Flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows that, compared to the 4th quarter of 2017, in the 4th quarter of 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 5.0% (according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data).
Upward pressure on the GDP value was exerted by the output increase in construction (of 24%), industry (2%) and services (4%).
Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, GDP rose by 1.1% (according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data).
Other articles:
- 30.01.2019 ПМ: вопрос о роспуске Рижской думы должен решать министр охраны среды и регионального развития
- 30.01.2019 Годовой прирост ВВП Латвии в четвертом квартале по предварительным данным составил 5%
- 30.01.2019 Оборот розничной торговли в Латвии в 2018 году вырос на 4%
- 30.01.2019 Качество воздуха в Эстонии соответствует нормам - отчет Европейской счетной палаты
- 30.01.2019 Swedbank: Повышение эффективности предприятий становится всё более важной задачей
- 30.01.2019 In 2018, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 4.0
- 30.01.2019 KNAB officers leave Usakovs' home without taking the mayor along
- 30.01.2019 KNAB обыскал Ушакова и оставил дома
- 30.01.2019 Кредитование в Rietumu: что нового, перспективного?
- 30.01.2019 Lending at Rietumu: What Is New and Promising?