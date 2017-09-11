Construction, EU – Baltic States, Funds, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Real Estate, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 30.01.2019, 09:02
Lithuanian fund to invest in hotel near Riga airport
Orion Securities
said the project will be part of the investment portfolio of IAM's Nordic Airport Hotels Fund, which is
investing in new airport hotels in Europe.
IAM CEO Ernestas
Kazbaras said a plot of land for the Riga hotel has already been
purchased and preparatory work is underway, with fund units to be issued
soon.
Construction of the Riga Airport hotel is planned to be
launched this year and be completed in the first half of 2021.
"The construction of a hotel at Vilnius Airport is
already ongoing and this (Riga project) is our second joint investment
through the fund structure," Kazbaras told.
"An umbrella Nordic
Airport Hotels fund is emerging and will have three sub-funds -- Vilnius,
Riga and Krakow," he added.
The fund units will be distributed by Orion Securities.
Nordic Airport Hotels
Fund, which is owned by lawyer and investor Marius Jakulis Jason, is
currently investing 10 mln euros in Park
Inn by Radisson Vilnius Airport Hotel & Business Centre.
The fund is also in talks to purchase a plot of land near
Krakow Airport.
Jakulis Jason also owns the Kempinski and Radison Blu Royal Astorija hotels in Vilnius.
IAM currently manages two funds, IAM US Bluechip Fund I
and Nordic Airport Hotels Fund, with
the total value of assets under management estimated to reach around 80 mln
euros in 2019.
Kestutis Vanagas,
a former CEO of Vilniaus Paukstynas
(Vilnius Poultry Farm), is the sole shareholder of I Asset Management, based on data from
the Center of Registers.
- 30.01.2019 Estonia advances 3 notches on corruption perception scoreboard, places 18th
- 30.01.2019 Estonia: Colonna's commercial real estate portfolio grows to 95 buildings in 2018
- 30.01.2019 Enterprise Estonia to support organization of intl conferences with EUR 300,000
- 30.01.2019 Poland officially lifts ban on imports of Lithuanian pigs
- 30.01.2019 Moller Baltic Import auto dealer raises turnover 17% in 2018
- 30.01.2019 Swedbank earned EUR 109 mln in profit in Latvia in 2018
- 30.01.2019 University of Latvia's new House of Science opens in Riga's Tornakalns
- 29.01.2019 Bank deposits increased rapidly at the end of the year
- 29.01.2019 Operail to lease locomotives overhauled in Estonia to Ukraine