Estonia, Financial Services, Funds, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 29.01.2019, 23:44
Estonia: BaltCap Growth Fund invests in Lithuanian health shop chains
The transaction is subject to competition clearance, BaltCap said.
Livinn and Biosala are two retail chains of organic and healthy food and non-food products in Lithuania. Companies are offering specialized, carefully selected assortment, as well as professional in-store assistance about product specifics, such as nutritional value or allergens. Together, they sell products through 18 retail stores across largest towns and online shops.
"Global, free-from and organic are some of the fastest growing sectors in food retail. Wellness-worried shoppers are increasingly looking for better availability of organically-sourced products and professional guidance. Founders of Livinn and Biosala developed strong and trusted retail brands. Today, we are proud to support both companies in their journey forward," Marius Miskinis, associate director of BaltCap Growth Fund, said.
"Developing a company as a founder requires lots of dedication, creativity and constant enthusiasm, which at some point becomes insufficient to support further growth. A new business-oriented owner with financial backing enables growth, while our team's intrinsic values, such as focus on product purity, quality and environmental friendliness, will ensure that clients are happy going forward," Guoda Azguridiene, one of the founders of Livinn, said.
The deal is the second investment by BaltCap Growth Fund. The fund was established by BaltCap in cooperation with the European Investment Fund through the Baltic Innovation Fund and with the investments from Baltic pension funds managed by Swedbank and Luminor. BGF is a continuation of the growth capital strategy for BaltCap with the first growth fund established in 2001.
BaltCap is the largest buy-out, growth capital and private equity infrastructure investor in the Baltic states. BaltCap has a strong presence in all three Baltic countries with local offices and an experienced team. Since 1995, BaltCap has been managing several private equity funds with total capital of over 410 mln euros and has made more than 75 investments.
- 29.01.2019 Bank deposits increased rapidly at the end of the year
- 29.01.2019 Stradins Hospital's A wing project put on hold until financial issues are resolved
- 29.01.2019 Kitt, Muller, Ross nominated as candidates for Bank of Estonia governor
- 29.01.2019 Operail to lease locomotives overhauled in Estonia to Ukraine
- 29.01.2019 Eesti Raudtee намерена продать нужный Таллинну участок земли
- 29.01.2019 Польша официально отозвала запрет на импорт литовских свиней
- 29.01.2019 Бизнес и политики Литвы готовятся к худшему сценарию Brexit
- 29.01.2019 Operail сдаст в аренду на Украину построенные в Эстонии локомотивы
- 29.01.2019 Operail сдаст в аренду на Украину построенные в Эстонии локомотивы