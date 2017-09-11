Finland's Posti purchases in-house logistics cos Transval, Humanlink

innish postal service and logistics group Posti, operating under the trademark Itella in the Baltics, has purchased in-house logistics companies Transval Grupp and Humanlink Baltic, which also have branches in the Baltic states, reported LETA/BNS.

The purchase transaction was signed by the parties on Friday and both Transval Grupp and Humanlink Baltic will continue their activity as independent companies, Posti said.





"Thanks to the new owner, we can offer in-house logistics services in Estonia and Latvia in addition to trade also for other fields of activity from healthcare to industrial enterprises and e-trade. We are planning to start providing additional logistics services," Toomas Sabsay, head of Humanlink's Baltic businesses, said.





According to the company, by purchasing the share capital of Transval Grupp, the Posti group will become one of the most significant logistics subcontracting solution providers in Finland. Transval's revenue totaled approximately 148 mln euros in 2017. The company employs 3,500 logistics specialists.





The number of employees working for stores' in-house logistics service provider Humanlink Baltic is more than 400 in Finland and some 300 in the Baltic states.





The Posti group is Finland's largest postal and logistics service provider. In 2017, the company's revenue exceeded 1.64 bn euros and it employed some 20,000 people. The company operates under the name Itella in the Baltic countries and operates in 11 countries altogether.