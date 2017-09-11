Construction, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Port, Transport
STRABAG will expand the Oliwskie Quay at the Port of Gdansk
A consortium of companies from the STRABAG Group, with Strabag Sp. z o.o. as the consortium leader, signed a contract with the Port of Gdansk Authority SA for a comprehensive expansion of the Oliwskie Quay. Construction work is scheduled to begin in January 2019. Under the contract, the port quay - over one kilometre long - will be converted and expanded, press-service of the Port of Gdansk informed BC.
Works aimed at the conversion of the quay will be divided into four stages. The biggest challenge will be to carry out works along
Some sections of the quay will be converted already for the fourth time since its construction. Therefore, the actual state of the existing structures relative to the assumptions adopted at the design stage will be one of the biggest challenges.
In total, team of about 150 employees with extensive experience in the execution of this type of projects will work under the contract in the so-called "peak period" of the construction. Specialist floating equipment owned by STRABAG will be used for the hydrotechnical works, including cranes and pile drivers positioned on pontoons, transport pontoons with
"The Port of Gdansk is undergoing the greatest infrastructure changes in its history. We are changing not only to meet the needs of the rapidly developing market, but also to become the largest port in the Baltic Sea. This is what the multimillion investments are used for and cooperation with such an experienced partner as Strabag makes us confident that the works will be carried out diligently and properly. Hydrotechnical construction at this level is
a very complex task, but we are convinced that the entire team of the consortium's experts will see to its execution at the highest level," explains Marcin Osowski, Vice-President of the Board for Infrastructure at the Port of Gdansk Authority.
"We are happy that the most demanding Customers appreciate Strabag's experience in hydrotechnical construction, entrusting us with new contracts. We have state-of-the-art technologies, equipment, and highly qualified staff whose knowledge and experience makes it possible for us to build and modernise the Polish coast," says Waldemar Wojcik, Board Member at Strabag Sp.
z o.o.
