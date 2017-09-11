Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Statistics, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 24.01.2019, 10:18
Latvia, Lithuania recorded the largest increase in guest numbers in EU in 2018
In 2018, Spain (467 million nights, -0.9% compared with 2017) retained its lead, ahead of France (444 mn, +2.4%), Italy (429 mn, +1.9%) and Germany (419 mn, +4.3%). These early estimates, which include nights spent whether for business or leisure, come from an article issued by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Highest growth in tourism nights in Latvia, Lithuania and Malta
The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation in 2018 grew in nearly all Member States, with the largest increases being observed in Latvia (+8.3%), Lithuania (+7.7%) and Malta (+6.5%), followed by Poland (+5.8%), Romania (+5.5%) and Belgium (+5.4%). In contrast, decreases were registered in Luxembourg (-4.3%), Ireland (-1.5%) and Spain (-0.9%).
Share of nights spent by residents highest in Romania, nights spent by non-residents highest in Malta
In the EU, the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation by residents grew slightly faster (+2.3%) between 2017 and 2018 than those spent by non-residents (+2.0%). Almost every EU Member State recorded an increase in the number of tourism nights spent by residents, with the exception of Greece (-7.3%) and Luxembourg (-4.5%).
- 24.01.2019 2019 state Latvian budget could be passed at end-March
- 24.01.2019 Rail Baltica land purchases, technical designing to be completed in 2023
- 24.01.2019 Lithuanian watchdog to ask Youtube to remove Russian TV news report on partisans
- 24.01.2019 Lithuanian energmin hails EU support for synchronization as important news
- 24.01.2019 Number of students at Latvia's higher education institutions down 1.5%
- 23.01.2019 Collector coin dedicated to a unique smelt fishing tradition - Bank of Lithuania
- 23.01.2019 Mapri: No room for increase in Estonian construction prices this year
- 23.01.2019 European Commission warns against dangers of golden passports, visas
- 23.01.2019 Germany's Homanit to invest EUR 100 mln in wood fiberboard plant in Lithuania
- 23.01.2019 Rail Baltica Global Project meets key milestones in 2018