Latvia, Lithuania recorded the largest increase in guest numbers in EU in 2018

In the EU, the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation by residents grew slightly faster (+2.3%) between 2017 and 2018 than those spent by non-residents (+2.0%). Almost every EU Member State recorded an increase in the number of tourism nights spent by residents, with the exception of Greece (-7.3%) and Luxembourg (-4.5%).





The largest increases in 2018 were registered in Latvia (+10.1%), Belgium (+8.9%) and Lithuania (+8.0%). Within the EU Member States, the largest shares of nights spent by residents were recorded in Romania (81% of total nights spent), Poland (80%), Germany (79%) and Sweden (74%). In contrast, the largest shares of nights spent by non-residents were registered in Malta (96% of total nights spent), Cyprus (95%) and Croatia (93%).

The highest increases were registered in Cyprus (+10.6%), Malta (+8.6%) and Croatia (+8.4%). Similarly, the number of tourism nights spent by non-residents rose in nearly all Member States, except Ireland (-7.4%), Luxembourg (-4.2%), Spain (-1.6%) and Portugal (-0.1%).