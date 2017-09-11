RUT teminal plans to deepen berth to 14 meters in ten years

Rigas Universalais Terminalis (RUT) in the coming ten years plans to deepen one of the ship berths to 14 meters, the company’s executive director Janis Kasalis said LETA.

The company on Monday opened two extended piers ZO-1 and ZO-2.





"Extension of piers lasted for about two years, while the idea about extending piers occurred already in 1980. RUT started discussing this project in 2007," said Kasalis. The first pier was extended by about 50 meters, and the other one – by 100 meters, which means that the arriving ship may be 210 meters long. The aquatorium has been deepened in the second berth and the maximum ship draft can be 11.5 meters instead of the previous 9.5 meters.





Kasalis also said that in the next ten years the company wants to develop the deepest berth at the Riga port. Currently the deepest possible ship draft is slightly over 13 meters.





Extension of the piers and deepening of the aquatorium is related with the Riga freeport canal development.





As reported RUT invested EUR 5 mln in reconstruction of the two piers.





RUT reported EUR mln tons in cargo turnover in 2018, and ranked among the three largest port terminals.





In the financial year from April 1, 2017, until March 31, 2018, the port posted EUR 12.84 mln in turnover, up 7.6% y-o-y, while the company’s profit increased by 22.9% to EUR 1.579 mln.





RUT was registered in 2001 and has a share capital of EUR 4.497 mln. The company’s sole owner is Singapore-registered Portek International Private Limited.