Estonia's Alexela starts cooperation with Swedish filling station operator Preem

The Estonian fuel seller Alexela on Friday started cooperation with the Swedish filling station chain Preem, as part of which the Alexela payment card for corporate clients became valid at Preem filling stations, informed LETA/BNS.

Alexela said that the cooperation arrangement adds 408 filling stations in Sweden to the stations in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where customers of Alexela are entitled to a discount, bringing the total number of such stations to 3,214.





It said the need to enter into a cooperation deal with a Swedish company arose from the increase in fuel excise duties in Estonia, as earlier the Estonian road hauliers operating in Sweden arranged for their trucks to come to Estonia for a change of driver or period of rest in order to also fill up here. This made sense financially also considering the price of the ferry ticket.





"Today, when the price of diesel has increased by more than 25%, the difference in fuel prices is significantly smaller and it makes no sense for hauliers to bring their vehicles to Estonia. As a result, transport enterprises have also made changes to their route plans. Responding to the wishes of customers, we decided to expand our offering to the Swedish market," Alexela board member Alan Vaht said.





In November 2017, the Alexela card became valid at 127 filling stations in Latvia, while in the following year 193 stations in Lithuania and 2,382 in Poland were added.





For non-corporate customers the discount is available in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.





Alexela is a holding company based on Estonian capital that gathers the companies related to the same circle of owners over the last two decades into the uniform structure of Alexela Group as the umbrella organization. Alexela Group operates in three areas -- energy, the metal industry and property development -- and employs more than 1,000 people.