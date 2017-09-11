Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 22.01.2019, 09:00
Estonia's Alexela starts cooperation with Swedish filling station operator Preem
Alexela said that the
cooperation arrangement adds 408 filling stations in Sweden to the stations in
Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where customers of Alexela are entitled
to a discount, bringing the total number of such stations to 3,214.
It said the need to enter into a cooperation deal with a
Swedish company arose from the increase in fuel excise duties in Estonia, as
earlier the Estonian road hauliers operating in Sweden arranged for their
trucks to come to Estonia for a change of driver or period of rest in order to
also fill up here. This made sense financially also considering the price of
the ferry ticket.
"Today, when the price of diesel has increased by more
than 25%, the difference in fuel prices is significantly smaller and it makes
no sense for hauliers to bring their vehicles to Estonia. As a result,
transport enterprises have also made changes to their route plans. Responding
to the wishes of customers, we decided to expand our offering to the Swedish
market," Alexela board member Alan Vaht said.
In November 2017, the Alexela card became valid at 127
filling stations in Latvia, while in the following year 193 stations in
Lithuania and 2,382 in Poland were added.
For non-corporate customers the discount is available in
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Alexela is a holding company based on Estonian capital that
gathers the companies related to the same circle of owners over the last two
decades into the uniform structure of Alexela Group as the umbrella
organization. Alexela Group operates in three areas -- energy, the metal
industry and property development -- and employs more than 1,000 people.
- 22.01.2019 RUT teminal plans to deepen berth to 14 meters in ten years
- 22.01.2019 Merko starts building 5-storey apartment house in central Tallinn
- 22.01.2019 Lithuania will be allowed to export pigs to Poland again this week
- 22.01.2019 Freeport of Riga expects number of cruise ship passengers to drop 13% in 2019
- 22.01.2019 Turandot costumes stolen on way from Germany to Lithuania
- 22.01.2019 Finnish digital prescriptions to become valid in Estonia from Monday
- 22.01.2019 Number of nights spent by tourists in Latvia's hotels up 8.5% in 11 months
- 22.01.2019 Euro adoption has saved EUR 66 mln in five years in service of government debt
- 22.01.2019 Президент провозгласил поправки об отсрочке деления услуг здравоохранения до 1 июля
- 22.01.2019 В Эстонии можно купить лекарства по финскому электронному рецепту