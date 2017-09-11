Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia, Statistics, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 22.01.2019, 07:20
Number of nights spent by tourists in Latvia's hotels up 8.5% in 11 months
BC, Riga, 22.01.2019.Print version
In the first 11 months of 2018, the number of nights spent by tourists in Latvia’s hotels and other tourist accommodations rose by 8.5% against the same period a year ago to 5.019 mln, according to the Central Statistical Bureau’ (CSB) data.
Compared to the first 11 months of 2017, the number of
nights spent by foreign tourists in Latvia’s hotels and other tourist
accommodations climbed 10.2% to 3.502 mln.
The total number of guests accommodated in Latvia’s tourist
facilities in the first 11 months of last year increased 9.4% y-o-y,
with the number of foreign guests rising 8.8% to 1.805 mln.
In 2017, Latvian hotels and other tourist accommodations
served 2.577 mln guests, up 11.9% against 2016, while the number of tourist
nights rose 12.1% to 4.951 mln.
Other articles:
- 22.01.2019 Freeport of Riga expects number of cruise ship passengers to drop 13% in 2019
- 21.01.2019 Стартует ежегодный музыкальный конкурс “Таланты Инессы Галанте”
- 21.01.2019 PWC: CEO confidence in growth dips dramatically
- 21.01.2019 Industrial producer price index in Estonia continued to decrease in December
- 21.01.2019 Fuel truck and Estonian military truck collide near Riga
- 21.01.2019 Revenue Service receiving reports about violations at Moneta
- 21.01.2019 Нефть уходит с российской Балтики
- 21.01.2019 Rigas universalais terminalis за десять лет планирует углубить причал до 14 метров
- 21.01.2019 Capella Baltica Increasing Investment in Klaipeda FEZ