Number of nights spent by tourists in Latvia's hotels up 8.5% in 11 months

In the first 11 months of 2018, the number of nights spent by tourists in Latvia’s hotels and other tourist accommodations rose by 8.5% against the same period a year ago to 5.019 mln, according to the Central Statistical Bureau’ (CSB) data.

Compared to the first 11 months of 2017, the number of nights spent by foreign tourists in Latvia’s hotels and other tourist accommodations climbed 10.2% to 3.502 mln.





The total number of guests accommodated in Latvia’s tourist facilities in the first 11 months of last year increased 9.4% y-o-y, with the number of foreign guests rising 8.8% to 1.805 mln.





In 2017, Latvian hotels and other tourist accommodations served 2.577 mln guests, up 11.9% against 2016, while the number of tourist nights rose 12.1% to 4.951 mln.