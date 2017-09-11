Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
Monday, 21.01.2019, 10:02
Technical design project of air traffic control tower at Riga Airport to cost EUR 2.3 mln
Latvijas Gaisa
Satiksme (LGS) air navigation services provider has concluded an agreement
with ATCT 2020 on the design project’s development for EUR 2,345,388, excluding
VAT.
ATCT 2020 comprises three members – Latvia’s Archis
Arhitekti and US-registered firms Leo A
Daly Company and Marcos Costilla
Aviation Consulting Group.
Under the agreement, the technical design project of the LGS
air traffic control tower has to be completed within 73 weeks of the contract’s
signing.
As reported, commencing the project of a new air traffic
control (ATC) tower in Riga airport, LGS in accordance with the Public
Procurement Law announced a sketch design competition "The visual image of
the future air traffic control tower for Riga airport". The new tower,
which is expected to be twice as tall as the existing one at Riga Airport, is
scheduled for completion in 2023.
LGS is a state joint stock company providing air navigation
services for all users of the air space of Latvia.
