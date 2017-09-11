Technical design project of air traffic control tower at Riga Airport to cost EUR 2.3 mln

ATCT 2020 suppliers’ partnership will develop the technical design project for a new air traffic control tower at Riga International Airport for EUR 2.345 mln, according to information available on the Public Procurement Monitoring Bureau’s website informed LETA.

Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme (LGS) air navigation services provider has concluded an agreement with ATCT 2020 on the design project’s development for EUR 2,345,388, excluding VAT.

ATCT 2020 comprises three members – Latvia’s Archis Arhitekti and US-registered firms Leo A Daly Company and Marcos Costilla Aviation Consulting Group.





Under the agreement, the technical design project of the LGS air traffic control tower has to be completed within 73 weeks of the contract’s signing.





As reported, commencing the project of a new air traffic control (ATC) tower in Riga airport, LGS in accordance with the Public Procurement Law announced a sketch design competition "The visual image of the future air traffic control tower for Riga airport". The new tower, which is expected to be twice as tall as the existing one at Riga Airport, is scheduled for completion in 2023.





LGS is a state joint stock company providing air navigation services for all users of the air space of Latvia.