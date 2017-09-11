Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic to Receive Market Leader Award by ATW for the Second Year in a Row
airBaltic will be the
first airline in the history to receive this award for two years running. ATW 45th annual Airline Industry Achievement Awards are
the most coveted honour globally an airline or individual can receive to
recognize excellence in the air transport industry.
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “It is a remarkable achievement for us to be the first
airline recognized as the ATW Airline
Market Leader for the second consecutive year. We continue to build on our
success, and, by providing additional capacity and increased efficiency, have
further increased our market share in the Baltics. I am proud of our highly
motivated airBaltic team that does
the amazing job on daily basis and helps to deliver great and punctual service
to our customers.”
airBaltic was
recognized for the building on its 2017 success and continuing its fast growth,
offering more than 70 connections from all three Baltic capitals. In Riga, airBaltic commands a 56% market share. airBaltic reached record passenger
numbers and revenue in 2018.
ATW Airline Industry
Achievement Awards were established in 1974. They are bestowed
upon individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through
outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. The Market Leader of the Year
award goes to an airline that has set itself apart from its peers, either in a
geographic region or a market sector, or that has created or stimulated a
market.
airBaltic serves over
70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of
destinations and convenient connections via Riga to
its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic
will launch new direct routes from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv. In
addition, next summer airBaltic has
introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and
Copenhagen.
