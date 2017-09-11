airBaltic to Receive Market Leader Award by ATW for the Second Year in a Row

Aviation Week Network’s Air Transport World (ATW), the leading media brand serving the information needs of the global airline and commercial air transport communities, has announced that the Latvian airline airBaltic will receive the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Award as the Market Leader in the ATW’s 45th Annual Airline Industry Achievement Awards ceremony on March 26th, 2019 in New York. informed airBaltic representative.

airBaltic will be the first airline in the history to receive this award for two years running. ATW 45th annual Airline Industry Achievement Awards are the most coveted honour globally an airline or individual can receive to recognize excellence in the air transport industry.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “It is a remarkable achievement for us to be the first airline recognized as the ATW Airline Market Leader for the second consecutive year. We continue to build on our success, and, by providing additional capacity and increased efficiency, have further increased our market share in the Baltics. I am proud of our highly motivated airBaltic team that does the amazing job on daily basis and helps to deliver great and punctual service to our customers.”

airBaltic was recognized for the building on its 2017 success and continuing its fast growth, offering more than 70 connections from all three Baltic capitals. In Riga, airBaltic commands a 56% market share. airBaltic reached record passenger numbers and revenue in 2018.





ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards were established in 1974. They are bestowed upon individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. The Market Leader of the Year award goes to an airline that has set itself apart from its peers, either in a geographic region or a market sector, or that has created or stimulated a market.





airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic will launch new direct routes from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv. In addition, next summer airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen.