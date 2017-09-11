Taxify to start providing services in Kohtla-Jarve, Johvi

The Estonian taxi hailing platform Taxify from Friday starts offering its services in the towns of Johvi and Kohtla-Jarve in northeastern Estonia, according the regional newspaper Pohjarannik information reports LETA/BNS.

Residents in Kohtla-Jarve and Johvi number around 50,000 people and the two town centers are located within a 10-minute car ride from one another.





In January, a price guarantee will apply to Taxify's drivers in Kohtla-Jarve and Johvi, which means that the drivers will receive at least 5 euros for each trip.





Taxify's starting fee in Kohtla-Jarve and Johvi will be 1.80 euros, the price per kilometer 39 cents, while the minimum cost of a ride will be 2.5 euros. Customers in said towns will be offered a discount offer during the month of January for familiarizing themselves with the service -- passengers will receive a 20% discount from the first 3 rides, the maximum discount being 2.5 euros.





Founded in 2013, Taxify by now has over 15 mln customers in more than 25 countries and the platform is used by over half a mln drivers.