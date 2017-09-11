Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:48
Taxify to start providing services in Kohtla-Jarve, Johvi
Residents in Kohtla-Jarve and Johvi number around 50,000
people and the two town centers are located within a 10-minute car ride from
one another.
In January, a price guarantee will apply to Taxify's drivers
in Kohtla-Jarve and Johvi, which means that the drivers will receive at
least 5 euros for each trip.
Taxify's starting fee in Kohtla-Jarve and Johvi will be 1.80
euros, the price per kilometer 39 cents, while the minimum cost of a ride will
be 2.5 euros. Customers in said towns will be offered a discount offer during
the month of January for familiarizing themselves with the service --
passengers will receive a 20% discount from the first 3 rides, the maximum
discount being 2.5 euros.
Founded in 2013, Taxify by now has over 15 mln customers in
more than 25 countries and the platform is used by over half a mln drivers.
