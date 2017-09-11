Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 14% on year in 2018

Over three million passengers passed through Tallinn Airport over the previous year, which is 13.6% more than in 2017, informed LETA/BNS.

Of the passengers, 99% were passengers on international flights. Passengers on domestic flights numbered 28,700, those on regular flights nearly 1.6 mln and on non-regular flights 362,000, the state-owned airport company said.





The number of flight operations grew by 7.2% to nearly 48,600 last year. Of the flight operations, 41,500 were commercial flights and 7,100 other flights.





In December 2018, a total of 221,900 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport, marking a 17.7% increase compared to the same month in 2017.



