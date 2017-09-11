Estonia: Capacity of solar power stations constructed in 2018 amounts to 100 MWh

The total power of new solar power stations constructed in 2018 amounts to 100 megawatt-hours, the combined amount of solar energy produced in Estonia now reaches approximately 110 megawatt-hours, the Estonian transmission network operator Elering said.

The increase in the number of solar power stations is due to the fact that as of Dec. 31, new renewable electricity production facilities with a generation capacity over 50 kilowatt-hours are no longer granted support by the the transmission network operator.





In the course of the two last weeks of 2018, Elering registered 165 new solar power stations, which were prepared to start producing electricity by the end of December, but had to complete the necessary procedures with their network company.





The average capacity of the new solar power stations is 380 kilowatts, while those capable of generating over 500 kilowatts numbered over 40.





There are currently over 1,600 solar power stations in Estonia, the largest share of which are solar panels installed on private houses. Renewable energy generation facilities with a capacity of up to 50 kilowatts can apply for a support by the transmission network operator until the end of 2020.





Of all renewable energy produced in Estonia, electricity generated by solar power stations amounted to 0.3% in 2017 and to 0.9% in 2018. In the coming years, however, the production may reach 4 to 6% of the total renewable energy produced.





The renewable energy support for producers of solar power as well as stations producing other types of renewable energy amounts to 53.7 euros per megawatt-hour. The support is granted for a period of 12 years after the actual start of production with such production device.