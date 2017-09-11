Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia
Latvian fuel sales up 2.2% in 11 months
The amount of fuel sold in retail trade rose 2.4% and the
amount of fuel sold in wholesale increased 3.9%. Meanwhile, sales of market
fuel decreased 10.6% year-on-year and the amount of fuel used for own
consumption and other purposes dropped 14.5%.
The amount of fuel sold in the first 11 months of 2018
included 870,345 tons of diesel fuel, 152,266 tons of biogasoline, 98,420 tons
of diesel fuel for farmers, 65,153 tons of petroleum, 46,955 tons of car gas,
30,505 tons of fuel gas, and 16,559 tons of gasoline.
In terms of product categories, sales volumes increased 3.5%
for diesel fuel, 26.1% for petroleum, and 1.3% for diesel fuel for farmers.
Sales volumes dropped 16.3% for fuel gas, 3.2% for gasoline, 5% for car gas and
3.5% for biogasoline.
In the 11 months of this year, 885,733 tons of fuel were
sold in retail trade, up 21,008 tons or 2.4 % against the first 11 months of
2017.
The amount of diesel fuel sold in retail trade increased by
30,797 tons or 5%, retail sales of gasoline fell 670 tons or 4.2%, and retail
sales of biogasoline dropped 5,392 tons or 3.4%.
In 2017, fuel sales in Latvia grew 6% against a year before
to 1.373 mln tons. This amount included 941,772 tons sold in retail trade, up
5.3% against 2016.
