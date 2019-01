Lithuanian Raiways' revenue up 12.5% to EUR 502.1 mln

Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) posted 502.1 mln euros in revenue last year, up 12.5% from 446.4 mln euros in 2017, according to interim figures published on Wednesday, reported LETA/BNS.

Freight volumes rose 7.9% to 56.8 miln tons, from 52.6 mln tons in 2017.





The company carried 5.169 million passengers, up 11 percent, with particularly good December numbers (+16.1 percent) having major impact on the final result.





"All directorates of Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai posted positive results, which reflects their readiness for the next step of focusing on their activities as separate enterprises," Mantas Bartuska, CEO at Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, was quoted in the statement.





Later this year, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai plans to implement the 4th EU Railway Package and established three separate enterprises, replacing the three existing directorates, including Passenger Transportation Directorate, Freight Transportation Directorate and the Railway Infrastructure Directorate.