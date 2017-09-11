Augstsprieguma Tikls power transmission operator plans to invest EUR 95 million this year

“This year’s biggest challenges are related with safety of power supplies, efficient market model, taking over transmission system assets and successful implementation of development projects. In the second half of this year the 214-kilometer long Kurzeme Ring power transmission line project will be completed,” said the company’s board chairman Varis Boks.





The largest investments this year are planned in the third power interconnection between Estonia and Latvia – EUR 38 million, while the total project costs are EUR 84 mln. Also, EUR 24 mln will be invested in Kurzeme Ring project this year, while the project’s total costs are EUR 128 mln. EUR 7 mln out of the total EUR 20 mln will be invested in construction of a power transmission line between the Riga Thermal Power Plant No. 2 (Riga TEC-2) and the Riga Hydro Power Plant.

Aggregate costs of all these projects are estimated at EUR 230 million, inluding EUR 116 million co-funded by the EU.





Augstsprieguma Tikls is an independent transmission system operator, which operates the electric power transmission network and ensures security of electric power supply in Latvia, as well as fulfills the following mission: providing power transmission services based on the published transmission service tariffs and providing free third-party access to the transmission network. Augstsprieguma Tikls holds operational control of the transmission system and ensures its stable operation.



