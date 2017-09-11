Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:50
Number of passengers carried by Latvia’s airBaltic up 17% in 2018
Martin
Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic:
“Our airline has a strong and efficient hybrid business model, loyal passengers
and dedicated employees. In addition to our new aircraft, we were able to
continue our sustainable growth and build the groundwork for future success.”
“In
2019, we will continue to grow, by adding at least six new routes and additional
capacities on various other destinations. From Riga, we will launch flights to
Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv. We will continue to grow our presence also in
Tallinn, by adding flights to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen,” Martin Gauss
added.
In 2018, airBaltic operated a total of 56 261
flights or 12% more than in 2017. The airline’s load factor, which represents
the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, was
at a level of 75% in 2018.
On January 3rd, 2019, it was announced that Latvian airline airBaltic has retained its place as the most punctual airline in Europe and is the second most punctual in the world according to the OAG analysts. They tracked the performance of over 58 million flight records in 2018 to create a ranking of the best on-time performance (OTP) for the world’s largest airlines and airports. airBaltic has been on the top of the global on-time performance ranking for the past five consecutive years.
- 18.01.2019 Оборот рынка жилья в Литве в 2018 году вырос на 11,8%
- 18.01.2019 Латвия уменьшила сеть маршрутов междугородних автобусов на 725 тыс. км
- 18.01.2019 Рост объемов приграничной торговли алкоголем замедлился
- 18.01.2019 СНМП: массовый отток работников пока остановлен
- 18.01.2019 airBaltic to Receive Market Leader Award by ATW for the Second Year in a Row
- 18.01.2019 Рижский порт планирует в этом году грузооборот в размере 35-37,9 млн тонн
- 18.01.2019 «Отображенный свет» в галерее Rietumu
- 18.01.2019 В аэропорту Рига построят пятый перрон
- 18.01.2019 Во время поездки на автобусе пристегиваются 56% жителей Латвии
- 18.01.2019 Транзитно-транспортный потенциал и "зеленые технологии" в центре внимания казахстанско-латвийских отношений