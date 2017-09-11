Number of applicants for Lithuania's Startup Visa program soars 41% in 2018

ome 178 foreign companies applied for the Startup Visa program in Lithuania last year, up by 41% from 126 in 2017, the first year of the scheme aimed at attracting foreign startups to the country. reported LETA/BNS.

41 of the 178 applications were approved as eligible for a startup visa, up from 28 endorsed in 2017, Startup Lithuania, the startup ecosystem development unit of the government's export promotion agency Enterprise Lithuania, said in a press release.





"The growing number of applications for Startup Visa is a good sign, but we have to compete with Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic or many other countries of the world even for the companies that have applied," it quoted Economy and Innovation Minister Virginijus Sinkevicius as saying.





Roberta Rudokiene, head of Startup Lithuania, says foreign startups highly appreciate the business environment in Lithuania.





"Launched in 2017, the Startup Visa program attracts growing interest from foreign startups, " Rudokiene said.





"Entrepreneurs from Belarus, Ukraine and Russia, who appreciate the existing legal and tax system in Lithuania for developing innovative businesses, show the most interest in Lithuania's startup," she said.





"However, we also receive applications from countries such as Japan, South Korea or Australia. Startups from these countries have already successfully set up their businesses in Lithuania".





Startup Lithuania's database currently contains 520 startup firms, of which 17 operate under the Startup Visa program.