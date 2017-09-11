Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:51
Embraer authorized service center launched at FBO RIGA
The first Embraer Legacy 650 aircraft has already finished C-check
servicing at the new facility. The aircraft was undergoing a 96-month
inspection together with the installation of ADSB OUT, FANS-1A systems and the
replacement of fuselage nose section skins. The second Embraer Legacy 650 is
now undergoing C-check servicing.
Jet Flight Service maintenance facility in Riga is certified for line
and base maintenance activities of the EMB-135BJ family (Legacy 600/650) as
well as line maintenance of the EMB-450/550 (Legacy 450/500) and Gulfstream
G450. Its capacity allows to perform C-checks of two Legacy 600/650s simultaneously.
The partners are also going to enhance the capabilities for component
maintenance and repair in Riga in order to reduce ground time spent
for maintenance.
“Embraer business jets are popular among
operators and owners in Europe and the CIS. However, we see a lack of MRO centers that provide quality
maintenance and repair services for these aircraft. We decided to offer a
worthy alternative in partnership with FBO RIGA. Along with extensive knowledge and experience we
now offer favorably priced, fast and flexible MRO solutions in Riga”, said Frantisek
Budin, Jet Flight Service Base Maintenance Manager in
Riga.
“FBO infrastructure and the level of MRO
services are very important for business jet operators. Together with Jet Flight Service professionals we have applied many
years of experience and knowledge to create the Embraer authorized service
center on the basis of our infrastructure and gather a team of highly skilled
mechanics, engineers and managers. Riga’s favorable geographic location,
quality of our service and timely delivery of spare parts and components will
be attractive for customers from both the West and the East”, said Roman
Starkov, co-owner of FBO RIGA.
“We are constantly expanding our capabilities
and improving the quality of services in order to meet the current needs of the
business aviation market. Together with such a strong partner as Jet Flight
Service we are glad to offer our customers the highest quality maintenance and
repair services at the new facility at FBO RIGA and the ability to plan their
aircraft repairs in a very efficient way”, said Leonid Gorodnitski, co-owner of FBO
RIGA.
Jet Flight Service was founded in 2002 starting with the support
of Russia’s first Embraer-135BJ aircraft. Over the years the company has
expanded its expertise to cover Embraer Legacy 600/650, and the Gulfstream
aircraft family up to its flagship G550, as well as the Boeing BBJ. Jet Flight
Service is an Embraer Authorized Service Center, a Honeywell
Authorized Service Center and
Dealer and a Rockwell Collins Authorized Service Center and Dealer. Certificates of the company allow to
perform maintenance on virtually the entire line of Gulfstream aircraft.
FBO RIGA is a part of Flight Consulting
Group. FBO RIGA business aviation center opened its doors in September
2015. FBO RIGA is a certified ground handling provider and operator of the
center of business aviation at the Riga International Airport. The complex
includes a passenger terminal (1200 sq. m) that provides services to business
aviation passengers and crews; a 8400 sq. m hangar; an apron with aircraft
parking places, and a helipad. FBO
RIGA became the absolute leader in the ‘Handler / Service Provider / FBO’
nomination of the Sapphire Pegasus Award and received ‘The best FBO in Europe’
Award in 2016. FBO RIGA is the first FBO in the Baltic States to
receive the IS-BAH certificate.
