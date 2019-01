Direct Vilnius-Tbilisi flights to be launched in spring

Direct flights between Vilnius and the Georgian capital of Tbilisi will be launched in April following a break of ten years, informed LETA/BNS.

Georgian airline Georgian Airways, which has not operated in Lithuania so far, will carry out flights three times a week – on Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturday Lithuania's state-run airport operator, Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports), said.





The flights will be launched on April 2, and they will take around three hours.





Established in Georgia in 1993, Georgian Airways services 800,000 passengers a year and directly flies to 25 countries.