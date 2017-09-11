Cargo, Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:53
Latvian ports handle 6.9% more cargo in 2018
Last year, Latvian ports mostly transshipped bulk cargo –
37.25 mln tons (11.6 % more than in 2017). This amount included 20.87 mln tons
of coal (18.6% increase), 2.56 mln tons of chemicals (6.3% decrease), 1.58 mln
tons of woodchips (8.5% increase).
Liquid cargo turnover at Latvian ports decreased 10.9 % to
15.06 mln tons. Oil products accounted for most liquid cargo handled by Latvian
ports – 14.16 mln tons (12.1% decrease).
General cargo turnover increased 19.5% to 13.86 mln tons -
container cargo turnover amounted to 4.98 mln tons (6.8% increase), wood - 4.8
mln tons (48.2% increase), and roll-on/roll-off cargo - 3.49 mln tons (9.5%
increase).
Riga Port was the largest Latvian port in terms of cargo
turnover last year, handling a total of 36.43 mln tons of cargo (8.2 % increase
year on year), followed by Ventspils Port with 20.32 mln tons (1.4% up) and
Liepaja Port with 7.54 mln tons (11.3% increase).
Skulte was the leader among Latvia's small ports with cargo
turnover at 998,500 tons (21.8% increase), followed by Mersrags Port – 456,800
tons (4.7 % increase), and Salacgriva Port – 351,000 tons (31.5% increase).
The small ports' total cargo turnover in 2018 was 1.88 mln
tons, an increase of 19% on 2017.
In 2017, Latvian ports handled 61.877 mln tons of cargo,
down 2% from 2016.
