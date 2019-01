Lithuanian Railways' profit will exceed EUR 50 mln

Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) hopes to exceed the 50 million euro profit mark, according the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA/BNS.

"It seems we'll post 58 mln tons in freight transportation volumes. We don't have the profit figure yet but I believe we'll exceed 50 mln euris, which is a significant growth rate," Mantas Bartuska, CEO at Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, told the daily.





In 2017, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai transported 52.6 mln tons of freight and earned 27 mln euros in profit, meaning that its freight volumes rose 10 percent last year and its annual profit jumped at least 85%.





Bartuska also acknowledged that the company would find it hard to maintain the same growth rate this