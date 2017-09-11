Riga Airport raises passenger turnover 16.8% in ten months

In October, the number of passengers at Riga Airport grew 16.6% y-o-y to 645,429.





During the ten months of 2018, the airport handled 70,799 flights, up 12.9% from the same period a year ago, including 7,506 flights in October, up 10.3% y-o-y.





The airport’s cargo turnover rose 17.7% y-o-y. to 23,217 tons in January-October 2018. In October 2018, cargo turnover dropped 8.9% from the same month in 2017 to 2,421 tons.





During the first ten months of 2017, Riga Airport handled 5.16 mln passengers, 62,700 flights and 19,725 tons of cargo.





Riga Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic countries.



